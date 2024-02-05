Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $791,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $495.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,891,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,051. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.00 and a 200-day moving average of $453.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $498.43. The stock has a market cap of $383.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

