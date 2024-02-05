Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $94.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,819,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,522 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 6.03% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $94,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPIP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 171,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,205. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

