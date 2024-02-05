Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,971,133 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,295,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971,133 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 7.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 70.56% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,475,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,245,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,098,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

