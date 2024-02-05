Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 112,847 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,826,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after buying an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,792,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,200. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

