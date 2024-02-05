Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,737,113 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,406,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737,113 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 18.63% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $406,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 825,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after buying an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,021,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 662,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.46. 255,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,788. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

