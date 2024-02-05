Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,532 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of McDonald’s worth $1,401,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $11.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,566,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day moving average is $280.28.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.43.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

