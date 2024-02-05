Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 35,161 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,148,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,813,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $782.99. The stock had a trading volume of 345,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,749. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $783.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $714.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,324. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.