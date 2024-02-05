Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.31 Billion Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677,942 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 7.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $2,305,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.41. 1,315,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,590. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

