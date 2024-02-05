Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,032 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,121,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.54. 3,210,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,748. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

