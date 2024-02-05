Charter Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,581 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 21% compared to the typical volume of 3,796 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.20.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CHTR traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.80. The stock had a trading volume of 900,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,714. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 35.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.