Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Chegg Trading Down 2.8 %

Chegg stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Chegg has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 152.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Chegg by 280.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

