Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,059,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $975,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $24,367,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 307,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 24.8% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322,475. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $174.39. The company has a market capitalization of $289.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.74.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

