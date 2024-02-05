Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.01. 5,234,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,287,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.74. The company has a market cap of $288.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $174.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

