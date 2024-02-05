Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,301.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,482.28 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,492.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,289.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,063.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

