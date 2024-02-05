Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $256.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $245.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $248.42. 807,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $248.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.29.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

