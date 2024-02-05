Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.68.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb Dividend Announcement

CB stock opened at $246.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $248.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 63.4% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

