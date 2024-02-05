Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $240.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CB. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.26.

Shares of CB stock opened at $245.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $248.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

