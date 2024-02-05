Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 205,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,258. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $103.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after purchasing an additional 640,103 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

