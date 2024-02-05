Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 557,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 504,215 shares.The stock last traded at $10.62 and had previously closed at $10.60.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVII. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.