Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down to $91.36

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.36, but opened at $87.50. Cimpress shares last traded at $89.58, with a volume of 23,693 shares.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.
In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $579,849.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,849.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,873 shares of company stock worth $1,619,820. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
