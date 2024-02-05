Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $112.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $130.66.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Get Our Latest Report on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.