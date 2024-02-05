Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Trading Up 0.9 %
CIDM opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.