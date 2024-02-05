Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.29.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.83. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

