Claris Advisors LLC MO Boosts Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,232 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.9% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,702,000 after buying an additional 1,400,129 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,805.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 968,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after buying an additional 917,785 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $20,839,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after buying an additional 464,470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

