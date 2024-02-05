Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,641,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,038,000 after purchasing an additional 112,450 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 236,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 175,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.38. 14,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,217. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.