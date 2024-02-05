Claris Advisors LLC MO Invests $225,000 in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

RODM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. 42,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,508. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

