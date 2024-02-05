Claris Advisors LLC MO Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 122,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.11. The stock had a trading volume of 429,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average is $143.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $152.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

