Clarke (TSE:CKI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.61

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.61 and last traded at C$16.55, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.20.

Clarke Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Clarke had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of C$19.19 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Clarke

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.30 per share, with a total value of C$320,530.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $400,108. Corporate insiders own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

