Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 349,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,427,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 91,968 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

