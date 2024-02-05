Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.63. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 89,970 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $784.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.91.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

