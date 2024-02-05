Clorox’s (CLX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $162.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox stock opened at $156.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.76.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

