Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

CBG opened at GBX 501 ($6.37) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 718.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 791.58. The firm has a market cap of £753.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 501 ($6.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,106 ($14.06).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.98), for a total transaction of £153,012.20 ($194,523.52). In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($9.99), for a total transaction of £40,479 ($51,460.72). Also, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.98), for a total value of £153,012.20 ($194,523.52). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 73 shares of company stock valued at $56,650 and sold 31,790 shares valued at $24,996,040. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.