CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $99,270,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

