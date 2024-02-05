Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $8,668,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,942,000 after purchasing an additional 231,782 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $78.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.