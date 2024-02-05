Cohort (LON:CHRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $610.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 592 ($7.53), with a volume of 93010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 604 ($7.68).

Cohort Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 545.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 514.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £245.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,830.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Cohort’s payout ratio is 4,242.42%.

Insider Activity at Cohort

Cohort Company Profile

In related news, insider Peter Lynas bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 545 ($6.93) per share, for a total transaction of £81,750 ($103,928.30). 35.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

