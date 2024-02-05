Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $12,872,282.52 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $12,872,282.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,893.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $9,888,773.70.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $12,904,568.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $13,133,504.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $17,712,399.36.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $15,493,308.96.

On Monday, December 11th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $13,606,052.52.

On Thursday, December 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $13,276,345.20.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.2 %

COIN stock opened at $129.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $187.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

