Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 287,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 153,398 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $25.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $684.23 million, a PE ratio of 114.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

