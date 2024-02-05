Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,798. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

