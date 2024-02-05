CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Position Lifted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $94.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.82. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $114.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00.

In other news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

