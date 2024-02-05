Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $212,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $39,556,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 39.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 67.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ED opened at $91.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

