Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Issue $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $13.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

STZ stock opened at $250.59 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.19.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

