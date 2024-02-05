Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 on February 22nd

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $13.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $250.59 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

