Contrasting Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) & CAR Group (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) and CAR Group (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and CAR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.49 billion 0.04 $30.00 million ($3.06) -0.27 CAR Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 131.01

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than CAR Group. Liberty TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A CAR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty TripAdvisor and CAR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of CAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and CAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -13.41% 40.35% 17.70% CAR Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats CAR Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide. The company also provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. In addition, it operates Viator, an online marketplace that includes website, mobile web, and mobile app, which allows travelers to research and book tours, activities, and attractions in travel destinations worldwide; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform that offers information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About CAR Group

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows private and dealer customers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; products, including subscriptions, lead fees, listing fees, and priority placement services; and display advertising services, such as placing advertisements on carsales network websites for corporate customers comprising automotive manufacturers and finance companies. The Data, Research and Services segment offers software as a service, research and reporting, valuation, appraisals, and website development and hosting services, as well as photography services. The Carsales Investments segment holds investment in consumer and wholesale tyre markets, as well as provides mobility and vehicle inspection services. The North America segment operates digital non-automotive marketplaces. The Latin America segment digital automotive marketplaces. The Asia segment is involved in digital automotive classified business, as well as provides automotive data and advertising services. The company was formerly known as carsales.com Ltd and changed its name to CAR Group Limited in November 2023. CAR Group Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

