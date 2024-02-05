Contrasting Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) & FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvei and FiscalNote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $1.09 billion 3.14 $56.73 million ($0.08) -306.88 FiscalNote $113.76 million 1.67 -$218.26 million ($0.80) -1.84

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. Nuvei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FiscalNote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 3 14 0 2.82 FiscalNote 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nuvei and FiscalNote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nuvei currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.14%. FiscalNote has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 320.88%. Given FiscalNote’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Nuvei.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvei has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei -1.07% 6.47% 3.00% FiscalNote -97.67% -89.16% -24.28%

Summary

Nuvei beats FiscalNote on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method. The company's solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. It sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

