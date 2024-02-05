Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRBP

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 282,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $9,112,055.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,374,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.