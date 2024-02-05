Cormark Boosts Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target to C$13.00

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

TSE XTC opened at C$7.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.18. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$6.88 and a 12 month high of C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of C$160.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exco Technologies will post 0.8705613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 61.76%.

In related news, insider Paul Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$78,000.00. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

