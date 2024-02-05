Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.07 on Monday, reaching $171.74. 2,973,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,325. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $173.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $309.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.