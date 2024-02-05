Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Buys 1,872 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,197. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.05. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

