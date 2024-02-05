Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $13.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $461.05. 25,542,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,265,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.