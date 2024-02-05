Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 194.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $80.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

